Man critically injured in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a shooting reported late Friday night.
On the Henrico County Police Department’s Twitter feed, they said that officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 4400 Block of Chickahominy Ave.
Less than an hour later, HCPD confirmed that it was a shooting incident, and that one man had been transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Henrico Police ask for anyone with information to contact them.
