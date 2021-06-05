Man critically injured in Henrico shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 5, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT - Updated June 5 at 5:35 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a shooting reported late Friday night.

On the Henrico County Police Department’s Twitter feed, they said that officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 4400 Block of Chickahominy Ave.

Less than an hour later, HCPD confirmed that it was a shooting incident, and that one man had been transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Henrico Police ask for anyone with information to contact them.

