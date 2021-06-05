Henrico Master Gardeners to hold plant sale at park

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Master Gardeners will hold a plant sale at Deep Run Park on June 12.
The Master Gardeners will sell plants and floral arrangements from their own gardens at discounted prices.
The family-friendly event will also feature the sale of gently used gardening equipment, educational displays and food trucks. There will also be take-home crafts and photo opportunities for children.
Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Event Field at Deep Run Park. If it rains, the event will be held in the park’s recreation center. For more information, click here.
