G-7 nations sign key pact to make tech giants pay fair taxes

The tax proposals endorsed Saturday have two main parts. The first part lets countries tax a share of the profits earned by companies that have no physical presence but have substantial sales, for instance through selling digital advertising. The G-7 statement echoes a U.S. proposal to simply let countries tax part of the earnings of the largest and most profitable companies — digital or not — if they are doing business within their borders. The G-7 statement supported awarding countries the right to tax 20% or more of profit exceeding a 10% profit margin.