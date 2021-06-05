Forecast: Summer-like weekend ahead!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lots of sun this weekend and high temperatures in the 90s!
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated PM shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few PM showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Showers and storms possible, most likely in the afternoon/evening. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
