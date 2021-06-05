Chesterfield Police investigate early Saturday shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting after finding a man suffering a gunshot wound on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the Shortly 11000 block of Iron Bridge Rd after 2:30 AM for a report of a person that had been shot, where they later found an injured man
Investigators believe that the man had been shot elsewhere and drove himself to Iron Bridge Rd where police were called.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police continue their investigation into this incident, and ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
