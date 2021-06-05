Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream officially returns

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 5, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 12:16 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - It’s going to get spooky this fall in Williamsburg as Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream officially returns.

Those looking for a good scare can explore all-new haunted house experiences and scare zones. Guests can also “take their fears to new heights with thrill rides in the dark and enjoy darkly entertaining live shows.”

The adult-focused event is included park admission.

Howl-O-Scream will happen on select nights from Sept. 12 through Oct. 31. For more information, click here.

