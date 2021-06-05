Black Lives Matter 804 calls for justice at rally in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Members of Black Lives Matter 804 rallied at J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico, demanding change in the county’s police department.
The rally - which started at Tucker - moved down the road, all the way to the Henrico County Police Department with activists, demanding more from the county.
“We are not pleased with the progress that America, Virginia or this locality, specifically, and others surrounding it, have made when it comes to justice for Black lives,” said the president of Black Lives Matter 804, Chlo’e Edwards. “We hope that Henrico County will hear our demands and we’ll begin to pursue a civilian review board, including the board of supervisors, and the police chief here is actively involved in a productive way.”
Among the list of demands by the group, organizers are asking for the county to establish a civilian review board, which is something that the Henrico County Board of Supervisors has talked about but has yet to move forward with.
