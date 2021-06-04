Washington Football Team will return to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will be an abbreviated stay when compared to years past, but the Washington Football Team will once again hold a portion of its training camp in Richmond this July.
The team announced on Friday morning that it will open its annual preseason camp at the Bon Secours Training Center from July 27 through July 31. The rest of the camp will be held at the team’s headquarters in Ashburn.
“We’re pleased to welcome the Washington Football Team back to the City of Richmond for Training Camp this summer,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney in the issued release. “With a new coach and team leadership, we’re excited about the organization’s direction and commitment to our city and its fans in the region. We look forward to hosting the team for an exciting week that features emerging young talent on the field and showcases all that Richmond has to offer off the field.”
Training camp will once again be open to fans. The Washington Football Team says that unique fan experiences and special themed days will be featured throughout the duration of the event and further updates will be provided in the weeks ahead. Measures will be taken to ensure safety for fans, staff and players. The latest updates can be found here.
The team’s website says that Community Combine Day will be held during the opening day of camp on Tuesday, July 27. Military Appreciation Day will be July 29, Kids Day on July 30, with Fan Appreciation Day taking place on the final day of camp in Richmond on July 31.
Washington football began its partnership with Richmond in 2013, the first of an eight-year agreement to hold its annual training camp in the River City.
The 2020 camp was scheduled to be the final year of that contract, but the team held all preseason activities in Ashburn, as mandated by the NFL due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Going away for Training Camp has always been something I find valuable and believe is a positive experience for building team camaraderie,” Head Coach Ron Rivera said in a team-issued statement. “We are eager to get to Richmond to start Training Camp, and I know I speak for all our players and coaches in saying we are excited to have the opportunity to reach and engage with a different part of our fanbase and see what the city of Richmond has to offer.”
The burgundy and gold-finished the season 7-9 in 2020 and won the NFC East.
The football team fell to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.