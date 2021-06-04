Virginia Repertory Theatre announces 2021-22 show season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a long intermission, the Virginia Repertory Theatre is ready to welcome back patrons for its 2021-2022 show season!
“After being dark for over a year, we are ready to turn our lights back on. We are looking out for the safety of our patrons and are following CDC, state and national theatre guidelines. Patrons will have plenty of notice on how to prepare for their visit to the November Theatre,” said Managing Director Phil Whiteway.
Here is the schedule of shows:
Ella and Her Fella Frank
- By: Bo Wilson | Based on a concept by Randy Strawderman | July 9 - September 12, 2021
Pipeline
- By: Dominique Morisseau | October 15 - November 7, 2021
It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
- Adapted by: Joe Landry | December 3, 2021 - January 2, 2022
A Doll’s House, Part 2
- By: Lucas Hnath | February 4 - 27, 2022
Mamma Mia
- Book by Catherine Johnson | Music and lyrics by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus | June 24 - August 7, 2022
To purchase tickets and for further information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.