Virginia NAACP responds to VMI racism report, demanding changes be made

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia NAACP has responded to the newly released report that revealed years of racism and sexism allegations at Virginia Military Institute, demanding changes need to be made.
The report laid out eight different things the school needs to do to improve the culture.
NAACP President Robert Barnette says state legislators need to return to Richmond this summer to create a plan to quickly make the changes recommended in the report.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.