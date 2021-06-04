UVA psychology professor offers tips for emerging to post-pandemic life

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gatherings are finally resuming as people are getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
However, it has been over a year of isolation. Many are stressed and even unsure how to go about being social again.
It turns out the answer is actually in clinical psychological science.
“It’s the idea of doing it intentionally, so take that time to think about what are your priorities, what are your personal values, how do you want to be spending your time,” Bethany Teachman, a UVA professor of psychology, said.
Teachman has 5 research-based tips for emerging to post-pandemic life or the “new normal.”
The tips include setting real expectations, living your values, keeping track, asking if it is a time for growth or preservation, and recognizing your privilege and paying it forward.
This plan and its timeline will look different for everyone. Unfortunately, it won’t make all of our stressors disappear, but it will help our mindsets.
