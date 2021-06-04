Tractor-trailer crash closes multiple lanes on I-95 in Chesterfield

The tractor-trailer crash happened in the northbound lanes before 9 a.m. at mile marker 68.5 in Chesterfield. (Source: VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 4, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 9:05 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers are experiencing some delays on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield Friday morning after a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes before 9 a.m. at mile marker 68.5 in Chesterfield. The crash closed all but one northbound lane and the left southbound shoulder and lane as well.

Traffic back-ups were several miles at one point while crews worked to clear the scene.

