Tractor-trailer crash closes multiple lanes on I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers are experiencing some delays on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield Friday morning after a tractor-trailer crash.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes before 9 a.m. at mile marker 68.5 in Chesterfield. The crash closed all but one northbound lane and the left southbound shoulder and lane as well.
Traffic back-ups were several miles at one point while crews worked to clear the scene.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.