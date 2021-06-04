Tickets for remainder of Flying Squirrels season to go on sale soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will open up ticket sales for the remainder of the 2021 season on June 17.
Tickets for games from June 29 through Sept. 12 will be available. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the ticket office.
The Diamond is open at full capacity and vaccinated fans are not required to wear a mask.
“We look forward to another step in getting through this tough time with the sale of tickets for the rest of the season with no capacity restrictions,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We thank our fans for their patience and look forward to making memories for the rest of the 2021 season.”
