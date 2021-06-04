Suspect sought in Chesterfield Waffle House robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is being sought in connection to a robbery at a Waffle House in Chesterfield.
The robbery occurred on June 4 at the Waffle House located at 3500 Speeks Drive around 5:14 a.m.
According to police, a male suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money. After receiving the money, the suspect fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25 to 30 years of age and about 6 feet 1 inch tall with a stocky build.
The suspect was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, mask, pants and shoes, and latex gloves. He has the letters “C” and “G” tattooed above his right eyebrow and cursive lettering above his left eyebrow.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
