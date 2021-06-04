Richmond Kickers’ City Stadium to return to full capacity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There will no longer be capacity limits on fans attending a Richmond Kickers game.
City Stadium will return to full capacity on the June 5 match against New England Revolution II.
“We’re beyond excited to see City Stadium back to full capacity after a challenging season in 2020,” said Kickers’ COO Camp Peery. “Last year required a lot of adaptation, but our staff and supporters did an incredible job observing the safety protocols that allowed us to be one of the only clubs in the state to host professional sporting events with fans.”
In addition, face masks are optional for those fully vaccinated, but face coverings are still strongly recommended for those not vaccinated, per health guidelines. Full COVID-19 updates can be found, here.
During the match, the Kickers will also honor former Richmond Kickers’ player and head coach, David Bulow, who died of a stroke in April.
Tickets for the match are still available but will need to be bought in advance online as walk-up purchasing is no longer available. You can find tickets, here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.