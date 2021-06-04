Prince Edward Co. giving away five $1,000 scholarships to vaccinated students

PRINCE EDWARD Co., Va. (WWBT) - High school and middle school students in Prince Edward County will be eligible to win one of five scholarships if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Prince Edward Board of Supervisors will award five $1,000 scholarships during a drawing that will be held on Aug. 2.
“Vaccinating the children of Prince Edward County is the endgame in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Doug Stanley, Prince Edward County Administrator. “We want to do everything we can to complete the process of getting back to normal, back to work, and especially back to school.”
To enter, students must be between the ages of 12 and 18 on Aug. 1, permanent residents of the county and enrolled as a student during the calendar year 2021 at a public, private, independent or home school. Students also must have at least their first vaccine by Aug. 1.
Applications will be available at the county administrator’s office, at vaccination clinics, or at VaccinatePrinceEdward.org.
“Students may apply when they receive their vaccination, or those who have already been vaccinated can visit the scholarship table at any vaccination event, show their vaccination card, and fill out the form to enter. The application can also be submitted at the county administrator’s office,” a release said.
Winners headed to college will receive a check written jointly to the student and educational institution they are attending. Younger students will have their scholarships held in an account until high school graduation.
“We’re proud of the students in our community and the resiliency they’ve shown through these past two school years,” said Stanley. “We believe this program is a unique way to thank them for their perseverance while also promoting a critical public health effort.”
Anyone interested in contributing to the scholarship fund can contact Doug Stanley by calling (540) 392-8837 or emailing him at dstanley@co.prince-edward.va.us.
