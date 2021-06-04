Petersburg officials seek to force owner to address former Ramada Inn Hotel

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg is now taking the battle over the dilapidated Ramada Inn to court.
On Friday, the city attorney asked the court to order the building’s owner to address the dilapidated building, which the city says has become unsafe.
Otherwise, if the owner fails to do so, the city wants permission to tear the building down.
Numerous violation notices have gone unanswered by property owner Christopher Harrison, according to the city.
The old hotel is so rundown, nearby residents have reported pieces of the building falling off.
On April 6, the Petersburg City Council adopted an ordinance to abate the “blighted and dangerous building.”
Beyond legal action, the city is also looking at an opportunity to partner with state and private businesses.
The proposal is for a three-way partnership between the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the city and Meridian Waste Acquisitions, LLC. The city is hoping the DEQ will allow Meridian to demolish the old Ramada hotel for free in lieu of or an offset of civil penalties the waste contractor faces right now for the issues at the Tri-Cities Landfill.
