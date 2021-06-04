News to Know for June 4: Va. NAACP on VMI report; School mask requirements; Innsbrook opens this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Few scattered morning showers otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy with a few scattered showers and storms again during the late afternoon and early evening.
An isolated strong storm with gusty winds and hail possible.
A Henrico police officer has been charged with abduction and assault in relation to an incident that happened in James City County.
On June 2, James City County Police said a woman reported incidents of domestic assault, credit card theft and abduction that happened at a Toano home and in a car while in the county on May 27 and June 1.
The victim sustained a cut inside her mouth, a release said.
Toano resident and Henrico police officer, Robert Luke Swift, 24, was charged with domestic assault, felony credit card theft and two counts of felony abduction.
The Delta Chi Fraternity chapter has been permanently banned at Virginia Commonwealth University.
According to Michael R. Porter, the Associate Vice President for Public Affairs, the chapter is no longer authorized to operate as a student organization at VCU as of May 28.
On May 3, VCU’s Division of Student Affairs initiated disciplinary proceedings on the fraternity chapter after reports of hazing, COVID-19 protocols and recruitment activities on Feb. 26-27 in the hours before Adam Oakes’s death.
Oakes was found dead in an off-campus house on West Clay Street early Saturday, Feb. 27.
The Virginia NAACP has responded to the newly released report that revealed years of racism and sexism allegations at Virginia Military Institute, demanding changes need to be made.
The report laid out eight different things the school needs to do to improve the culture.
NAACP President Robert Barnette says state legislators need to return to Richmond this summer to create a plan to quickly make the changes recommended in the report.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is signaling it may lift that recommendation over the summer.
As of now, the agency recommends students wear masks in classroom settings.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday on “Good Morning America” that vaccination rates among children could change that.
According to Walensky, her agency is reviewing both COVID infection and vaccination rates.
In-person voting started on April 23 and will continue until June 8. Polls on primary day will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and if you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. In-person polling hours vary by locality prior to June 5.
You can also find your June 8 polling place by entering your information on the department’s website. If you’re voting early, check with your locality’s registrar’s office.
Don’t forget, identification is required when voting in person.
Here’s a full list of what is accepted by the Virginia Department of Elections.
The VEC is bringing back the weekly ‘search for work’ requirements on May 30.
You must report at least two applications each week starting Sunday.
If you refuse a job offer while on unemployment for a reason that is not accepted by the VEC, they can stop your benefits.
The city of Richmond Department of Public Utilities has begun to accept applications for the CARES utility relief assistance.
Due to funds being limited, applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Therefore customers are encouraged to apply immediately.
For more information and to fill out an application, click here.
The 10k will take place on June 3-6, 2021.
The rescheduled event will be held in a socially-distanced manner over four days at two locations: Byrd Park in the City of Richmond and Dorey Park and the Virginia Capital Trail in Henrico County.
Two official 10k courses will have a start and finish line, mile markers, directional signage, on-site packet pick up, and a finisher zone, and can be accessed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from June 3- through June 6.
Timing will be available at both course locations to provide official results for participants. Participants can expect minimal traffic in Byrd Park where roads will be closed at the start and finish lines.
Concert goers get ready. Innsbrook is gearing up to welcome you back for some after-work fun.
The first taste of fun is set to start in June with ‘Innsbrook Uncorked & Uncapped’.
The new event will take place on June 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. is opening up with events that feature:
- Live music
- Wine tasting
- Local craft brews
- Food trucks
Those who wish to participate can bring their own chair or blanket. Tickets will be available between $10 to $30. For more information, click here.
