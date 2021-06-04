New Richmond mural honors aspiring rapper who died suddenly in 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family is remembering and honoring their angel, 21-year-old Braxton “Brax” Baker, who died suddenly last year. The cause of her death has not been officially released.
This weekend, a brand new mural honoring her will be unveiled in Richmond’s North Side.
“Braxton was only here for 21 years but she made a difference,” Letricia Loftin Russell said in a video call.
Braxton’s life may have been short, but her list of accomplishments is anything but. In addition to being a social media influencer, rapper and fashion icon, Russell says Baker wanted everyone to know they were special.
“Braxton has 31 journals. Her sisters have taken the time to read some of the journals. One of the things she desired was one day to have a mural,” Russell explains.
Now, with help from a local artist and the city, that dream is becoming reality.
“[For me] to pull up to the mural last week...wow…it surely captures her essence,” Russell said.
The mural was painted by J. Ford the Artist and is located on the wall of “Da Spot” recording studio, a place Baker spent much of her time.
“Take advantage of every day, take advantage of every moment, love hard and take your steps,” Russell said.
The mural serves as a reminder for Bakers family, and now, the entire community, to live life to the fullest.
If you would like to check out the mural, the unveiling event is Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at 213 W Brookland Park Boulevard, on the east wall of the building where “Da Spot” recording studio is located.
