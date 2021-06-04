JMU softball secures Game 2, defeats OK State 2-1

NORMAN, Okla. (WDBJ) - James Madisons’ victory run continues, as the unseeded Dukes down Oklahoma State 2-1 on Friday night.
JMU is now one win away from reaching the Women’s College World Series Final after wins against No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State.
The Dukes are the first unseeded team in the history of the WCWS to win their first two games.
Their next game is set for June 6 at 1 p.m. against an opponent that is yet to be determined.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.