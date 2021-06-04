JMU softball secures Game 2, defeats OK State 2-1

James Madison's Kate Gordon gestures to her dugout as she runs toward home plate to score during the third inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against Oklahoma State, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Source: Sue Ogrocki)
By Eddie Callahan | WDBJ | June 4, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 9:54 PM

NORMAN, Okla. (WDBJ) - James Madisons’ victory run continues, as the unseeded Dukes down Oklahoma State 2-1 on Friday night.

JMU is now one win away from reaching the Women’s College World Series Final after wins against No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State.

The Dukes are the first unseeded team in the history of the WCWS to win their first two games.

Their next game is set for June 6 at 1 p.m. against an opponent that is yet to be determined.

