Hermitage Richmond announces new outdoor concert series

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hermitage Richmond announced a new outdoor concert series called, ‘Concert Under the Stars’.
The series will be hosted on the front lawn of the upscale senior living community in Richmond’s historic Ginter Park neighborhood located at 1600 Westwood Ave., Richmond, VA 23227.
There will be three live music events that will be free to residents, families, team members, and community friends.
The three live events will feature:
- Joe Laluna will perform a mixture of jazz, American Standards, and popular contemporary music
- Me and Martha will perform American Rural Roots Mountain Music
- Second Floor Band will bring a mixture of danceable classic rock, swing, big band, Motown, R&B, and jazz
Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets.
Social distancing and face masks are recommended.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
