Forecast: A few more showers/storms before a nice weekend

Back to the 90s this weekend!

By Sophia Armata | June 4, 2021 at 3:40 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 3:40 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers and storms will be possible this morning with a break in the afternoon, then another rain chance in the evening.

FRIDAY: Few scattered morning showers otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy with a few scattered showers and storms again during the late afternoon and early evening. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds and hail possible. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.