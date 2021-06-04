Forecast: A few more showers/storms before a nice weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers and storms will be possible this morning with a break in the afternoon, then another rain chance in the evening.
FRIDAY: Few scattered morning showers otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy with a few scattered showers and storms again during the late afternoon and early evening. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds and hail possible. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.