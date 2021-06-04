First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm watch until 9 pm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9pm Friday evening for most of Central and Eastern Virginia.
The primary threat with any strong to severe storms will be strong damaging wind gusts that may bring down a few tree limbs and powerlines.
The peak time to watch for metro Richmond looks to be 3 to 6pm. Our eastern and southeastern counties (New Kent/Charles City/Middlesex) could see the threat persist until 7 or 8pm. After 8pm, the threat should quickly end.
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded areas primarily east of Richmond to a level 2 out of 5 severe risk (in the yellow shaded area).
