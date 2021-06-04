First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm watch until 9 pm

Strong storms will pose a threat for strong wind gusts late this afternoon and early this evening

By Nick Russo | June 4, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 2:29 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9pm Friday evening for most of Central and Eastern Virginia.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9pm for all counties shaded in yellow. (Source: WWBT)

The primary threat with any strong to severe storms will be strong damaging wind gusts that may bring down a few tree limbs and powerlines.

The peak time to watch for metro Richmond looks to be 3 to 6pm. Our eastern and southeastern counties (New Kent/Charles City/Middlesex) could see the threat persist until 7 or 8pm. After 8pm, the threat should quickly end.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded areas primarily east of Richmond to a level 2 out of 5 severe risk (in the yellow shaded area).

Areas along and east of I-95 have the highest threat for severe storms this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. (Source: WWBT)

