Feature film ‘Tapawingo’ to shoot in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that a coming-of-age comedy, “Tapawingo,” will film in Central Virginia this summer.
Tapawingo “tells the story of a listless oddball who becomes the unlikely bodyguard for a misfit teenager and finds himself in the crosshairs of the town’s family of bullies.”
The movie will primarily shoot in Hopewell with additional locations in Richmond and Petersburg.
The film stars Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory) and Billy Zane (Titanic, Curfew), along with Kim Matula (The Bold and the Beautiful, UnREAL), Amanda Bearse (Married...With Children, Fright Night), and Blake Clark (Home Improvement, Girl Meets World).
“Virginia extends a warm welcome to the cast and crew of Tapawingo,” said Northam. “The film industry contributes an immediate, powerful economic impact and the opportunity to share the beauty of our Commonwealth with a far-reaching audience. From the preserved history of Harriet to the rolling landscapes of The Good Lord Bird, Virginia offers a unique palette for filmmakers.”
Tapawingo will be eligible for a state film credit or grant based on the number of Virginia workers hired, goods and services bought and deliverables, along with Virginia tourism promotions.
“The Town of Hopewell has been unwavering in its support and hospitality,” the film’s director, Dylan K. Narang, said. “It is the perfect spot for our movie, and everyone we have talked to has bent over backwards to help us get this movie made. I can’t thank the people of Hopewell and Virginia enough for making my decision to film here an easy one.”
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.