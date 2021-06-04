Community activist renovating Richmond park to combat violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one time, the tennis courts at the Broad Rock Sports Complex, like many of its facilities, were great but have since served their time. Now, for the past eight months, it’s community activists like Lorenzo Trent who are determined to give the park a major glow-up.
“The Broad Rock Tennis Association, which is over 40 years strong, has decided that our park had been so neglected that it was time we started a movement to make this thing move along a little faster,” Trent said.
Trent is beginning this revitalization, starting with a newly constructed new tennis court. In recent days, the court has been painted and paved.
“We got coloring coming, fencing coming, and along with that, we’ve got a couple more phases,” Trent said.
With the help of his nonprofit, National Organization of Rehabilitated Offenders, and through donations and connections within the city, within the coming months, Trent says he is replacing all of the old courts at the sports complex. Many of the facilities have become rusted cracked and in some places overgrown.
“We’re starting with the completion of this tennis court, resurfacing of the other tennis court... the relocation of the basketball courts,” Trent said.
But Trent says the goal goes far beyond just giving the park’s tennis association a brand new place to improve their game. He wants the park to be a place where the city’s youth can escape to.
“It’s the violence, mainly,” Trent said. “Number one, we’re losing our youth to things they think is just a game. You can come outside in the streets, but we can show you a different way out here in the streets, that’s why we started this movement.”
In recent years, Richmond Public Schools has seen dozens of students lost to gun violence and many more injured. Most recently, an 18-year-old was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning on May 24 in the 2100 block of Fairfield Avenue, according to police. RPS confirmed that the 18-year-old was a student at Armstrong High School.
“We have to make this park a place where everyone can come and not feel afraid. Kids, grown folks, everyone,” said Trent’s business partner, Regie Ford.
Ford said he believes that rehabilitating the mind of the city’s youth begins with providing them with a place that they can be proud to go to, something he says the city is lacking in many of its parks. Their ultimate goal is to build an aquatic center in the park, which he says would be a first for the city.
“The city said they don’t have enough money, so we have to help the city with grants and bringing people together,” Trent said. “We are going to turn this around. This is going to be the Mecca of Richmond.”
Trent says it will take an estimated $20 million to construct an aquatic center for the community, and that’s why he’s looking for support from anyone who wants to help make the park better. Trent is asking those interested in helping to contact him at 540-214-4646.
“It’s done regardless, regardless,” Trent said. “Ain’t no stopping here.
