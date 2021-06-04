Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black to perform at Dominion Energy Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black with Lisa Hartman Black will be performing at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond.
Clint Black has had one of the most storied careers in modern music, winning the following awards:
- 22 #1 career singles
- Two dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. & Canada
- A Grammy Award
- Numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards
The performance will take place on Feb. 6, 2022.
Tickets start at $42 plus applicable fees and go on sale on June 11 at 10 a.m.
