Chili Peppers honor frontline healthcare workers

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Tri-City Chili Peppers may be the new kids on the block, but that’s not stopping them from doing new and unique things on the baseball field.
Friday saw the team honor frontline healthcare workers during its game against the Martinsville Mustangs at Shephard Stadium. Players and coaches wore scrub tops in place of their usual jerseys and skullcaps under their baseball caps. The tops and caps were given to healthcare workers following the contest.
Some of the frontline heroes were also recognized during the game and given discounts throughout the stadium.
“Our GM, Steven Taggart, came to me and said ‘Chris, this is something that I’m interested in,’” said Chris Martin, the owner of the Chili Peppers. “I think it would be a great idea. Something unique, something different and we’ve gone through so much in 2020 and 2021, this is something that we can recognize that’s struggled through the year.”
Tri-City made the most of the evening, leading Martinsville in the 8th inning, 13-2, at the time this article was published.
