Chesterfield police to crack down on Hull Street Road drivers

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police will be cracking down on Hull Street Road drivers who disobey traffic laws.
Police will conduct a traffic enforcement operation on Hull Street Road and several connecting roads June 6-12.
Additional officers will patrol the area, focusing on speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving and mobile device use while driving.
Officers will also patrol connecting roads, including Courthouse, Bailey Bridge, Old Hundred, Winterpock and Genito roads.
