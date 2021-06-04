‘Central Lunatic Asylum’ state historical marker to be unveiled during ceremony in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state historical marker issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources will be dedicated next week in Richmond.
The Central Lunatic Asylum was the first standalone hospital for African Americans suffering from mental disorders or ill health in the United States. The state later relocated the facility to Dinwiddie County and renamed it Central State Hospital in the late 1800s.
The marker will read:
Howard’s Grove was a 19th-century recreational retreat near Richmond before becoming a Confederate hospital in 1862. After the Civil War, the Freedmen’s Bureau operated a hospital here for African Americans suffering from mental disorders, ill health, or homelessness. In Dec. 1869 the federal government transferred the facility to the state as an asylum exclusively for the “colored insane,” making it the nation’s first stand-alone mental hospital for black patients. Organized as a state institution in 1870, the Central Lunatic Asylum moved to Dinwiddie County in 1885, was renamed Central State Hospital in 1894, and was desegregated in 1967.
Officials of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) and Central State Hospital sponsored the marker.
The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the marker’s location at the corner of 20th and Fairmount Streets in Richmond. The ceremony is open to the public.
