14th annual Radio One ‘Send A Kid 2 Camp’ Radio-thon returns

Radio One needs your help to get kids back to summer camp this year.
Friday morning, several community members and different camps came together to raise money for the 14th annual Send A Kid 2 Camp Radio-thon.
This radio-thon was put together 14 years ago in honor of Kimberly Booker’s son, Alexander, who was killed while playing.
Over the years, radio host Community Clovia and Kimberly have raised over a half-million dollars, pledging to send kids to camp.
Unfortunately, last year, COVID put a stop to things and caused kids to stay inside for the summer, but now many kids will returning to summer camp for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
“We just want to make sure our children have everything they need summer camp, out-of-school and specialty programs,” said Clovia.
Several summer camps, such as Ray Neblett’s Inner-City Basketball, were out there for their 10th year in a row to help raise money.
“Without us, our kids won’t have a meaningful summer,” said Ray Neblett.
Even new additions like Manny Harris, owner of Black Top Kings and Queens, are stepping up to do their part.
“Right now, in our city, it’s very important to get as many kids active in a positive light as we can,” said Manny Harris.
Coming off the past year, everyone says the goal this summer is to keep kids active and off the streets because now everyone is ready to get out of the house.
“We don’t want these kids that have already gone through COVID, that have already gone through the pandemic and being stuck in the house. We really want every kid in the DMV area that wants to go to camp, to go to camp,” said Booker.
Another group in attendance was Project Restore Community Base. Its program is founded on the principle, “Restoring You Back to a Better YOU.” This program will provide services to individuals in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Petersburg, and Hanover areas. To provide therapeutic interventions with a trauma-focused lens to ground individuals in their life experiences and explore the root cause behind their use to allow room for healing and growth.
Radio One is accepting donations until June 21, when camp starts.
To donate online, click here.
