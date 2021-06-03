Virginia Governor, Richmond Mayor pick up litter on James River for ‘Clean the Bay Day’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney spent the day picking up litter lining the James River in their effort for Clean the Bay Day. This is the first time they’ve gathered since the pandemic, carrying out a Virginia tradition that’s occurred since 1989.
Volunteers joined them by picking up trash, planting native plants, and installing rain basins. This year, rather than a one-day event, Clean the Bay Day started on May 31 and will run through June 5.
“The reimagined Clean the Bay Day makes it easier than ever for people to pitch in to restore their local rivers, streams, and the Chesapeake Bay,” said CBF Clean the Bay Day Coordinator Kristin Webb. “Have a few minutes free? Grab a trash bag and gloves and do a litter cleanup in your neighborhood. Want to get out of the house with the kids? Do a cleanup in a local public park.”
Volunteers take action on their own time and pace at any convenient location, then log results online. CBF encourages volunteers to follow state and federal guidelines on mask use and social distancing.
If you decide to participate - you are encouraged to post videos and photos on social media and enter to win prizes by using the hashtag #CleanTheBayDay.
