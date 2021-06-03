VCU’s Baldwin suffers ruptured Achilles tendon

By Marc Davis | June 3, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 10:59 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU sophomore guard Ace Baldwin is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered last week, the program announced on Thursday.

Baldwin underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to repair the injury. A timetable for his return has yet to be determined.

The point guard was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team following a debut campaign in which he started all 26 games and averaged 6.7 points along with a team-high 4.5 assists per game. Baldwin is the first Ram to start every game as a freshman in 12 years and tallied a team-best 55 steals.

