Two taken to hospital after Chesterfield crash
Police say the driver of the SUV has been charged with failure to yield the right of way. (Source: Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 3, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 2:14 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash in Chesterfield County.

Police were called to Brandermill Parkway and Old Hundred Road around 2 p.m. for the crash.

Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, the driver of the SUV was charged with failure to yield the right of way.

Police shut down a westbound lane of Brandermill while they worked to clear the scene.

