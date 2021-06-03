Two taken to hospital after Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash in Chesterfield County.
Police were called to Brandermill Parkway and Old Hundred Road around 2 p.m. for the crash.
Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
According to police, the driver of the SUV was charged with failure to yield the right of way.
Police shut down a westbound lane of Brandermill while they worked to clear the scene.
