Thursday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms

Heavy rain and high winds are the main threats this afternoon

By Andrew Freiden | June 3, 2021 at 3:58 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 3:58 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 2 high storm chances ahead. Both today and tomorrow. Rain could be heavy and storms could turn severe.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy with strong storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours likely with rain totals 1/2″ to 1-1/2″ expected. Concerns also for damaging wind and an isolated tornado. Stay aware. Highs around 80. (Rain Chance: 80%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy during the afternoon with another round of showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance:30%)

