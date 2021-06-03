Thursday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 2 high storm chances ahead. Both today and tomorrow. Rain could be heavy and storms could turn severe.
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy with strong storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours likely with rain totals 1/2″ to 1-1/2″ expected. Concerns also for damaging wind and an isolated tornado. Stay aware. Highs around 80. (Rain Chance: 80%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy during the afternoon with another round of showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance:30%)
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.