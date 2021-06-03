‘There is a black-market industry attached to it’: Scrap metal recycling company frustrated over catalytic converter thefts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A scrap metal recycling center in Richmond is working to expose the black market when it comes to catalytic converter thefts as the crime continues to rise.
On Tuesday, Henrico County Police said officers received more than 260 reports of catalytic converter thefts from August 2020 through May. On Wednesday, a spokesman said two more thefts were reported overnight.
“60 seconds... they can do it extremely fast,” said Brent Evans, owner of Pro Cores Recycling.
Thieves are hoping to convert these hot items into cash.
“As far as the specificities concerning platinum, palladium and rhodium, they don’t know or care about that,” Evans said. “They just see a high dollar sign attached to a converter and they’re going to go get it.”
Evans does care about what’s inside, in fact, he has made a business out of recycling scrap catalytic converters.
“We extract the platinum, palladium and rhodium using a de-canning process and that is the reason why we buy them,” he said.
The company is just one in the area doing this legally.
“Most of our vendors are people who are involved in the junk car industry, scrap yards, and we have contracts with various dealerships in the area and abroad,” Evans said.
But the company has also been a victim of this rising crime.
“A thief recently broke into one of our trucks and stole about $20,000 worth of material,” Evans said.
This ongoing issue is why Evans contacted NBC12, hoping to educate the community about what is going on.
“There is a black-market industry that is attached to it, and it needs to be exposed,” he said.
Technically buying catalytic converters is a legal business, as long as you’re going to a legitimate one.
According to Virginia law, in order to sell a converter, you need an ID and the title of the vehicle it belongs to. Typically, the business will then keep record of the information.
However, Evans said these thieves are looking for quick cash and going to disreputable folks.
He also said they are targeting specific vehicles.
“It’s primarily Priuses, Fords, 1998 Honda Accords, Honda Elements,” Evans said. “But it’s primarily Priuses because it’s so easy and there’s two converters.”
Now the company is trying to work with police to curb the crime.
“We’ve worked with their leads online protocol,” Evans said. “If something is suspicious, we make sure to report it to them, they follow up.”
Meanwhile, earlier this year the Governor of Indiana signed a law making catalytic converter thefts a felony. Steal one and you could face up to two years in prison and a hefty fine.
Evans would like to see something like that done in Virginia along with increased enforcement.
