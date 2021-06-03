RPS changes meal delivery starting next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools has changed meal delivery for next week.
Starting from June 7 to the remainder of the school year, RPS meal distribution bus routes will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
All school-based sites will remain open and available for meal pick up Monday through Friday.
For more information, click here or call the RPS Family Support Line at 804-780-6195
