RPS changes meal delivery starting next week
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 1:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools has changed meal delivery for next week.

Starting from June 7 to the remainder of the school year, RPS meal distribution bus routes will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

All school-based sites will remain open and available for meal pick up Monday through Friday.

For more information, click here or call the RPS Family Support Line at 804-780-6195

