Report: 14 people killed in traffic crashes during Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a preliminary report, 14 people were killed in traffic crashes on Virginia highways during Memorial Day weekend.
Out of the 14 deaths, two were riding on motorcycles and eight were not wearing a seatbelt.
Statistical counting began on May 28 at 12:01 a.m. and ended on May 31 at 12 a.m.
The fatal crashes occurred in the following counties and cities:
- The cities of Richmond & Virginia Beach
- Botetourt
- Bedford
- Northampton
- Cumberland
- Chesterfield
- Prince George
- Tazewell
- Amherst
- Fairfax
- Albemarle
The Memorial Day Operation C.A.R.E. Initiative fell within the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign this year.
During the counting period, Virginia Troopers cited 5,553 speeders and 1,818 reckless drivers and arrested 79 impaired drivers.
At least 740 individuals were cited for seat belt violations and 281 felony arrests were made. Virginia State Police also assisted 2,302 disabled motorists.
