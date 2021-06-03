Preliminary hearing set for 19-year-old charged in deadly hit-and-run

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The 19-year-old who police say was charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Henrico, is due back in court for a preliminary hearing.
Meleana Klenota is charged with felony hit-and-run, and involuntary manslaughter.
Klenota was arrested a day after police say 43-year-old Shannon O’Leary was hit and killed, back in April.
O’Leary’s husband says she was hit while walking their dog in their neighborhood.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.