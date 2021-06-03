Preliminary hearing set for 19-year-old charged in deadly hit-and-run

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 3, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 5:58 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The 19-year-old who police say was charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Henrico, is due back in court for a preliminary hearing.

Meleana Klenota is charged with felony hit-and-run, and involuntary manslaughter.

Klenota was arrested a day after police say 43-year-old Shannon O’Leary was hit and killed, back in April.

O’Leary’s husband says she was hit while walking their dog in their neighborhood.

