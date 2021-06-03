News to Know for June 3: Vaccine requirements for kids; Higher education bill signing; Strong storms likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door!
2 high storm chances ahead. Both today and tomorrow. Rain could be heavy and storms could turn severe.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy with strong storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours likely with rain totals 1/2″ to 1-1/2″ expected.
Concerns also for damaging wind and an isolated tornado. Stay aware. Highs around 80.
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for your help locating a mother and her two children who were reported missing on Wednesday, June 2.
According to a CPD release, 2-year-old Tea Carter and her sister, 1-year-old sister Gia Carter were last seen with their mother, 42-year-old Josette Carter, on Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of Greenleaf Lane.
Josette is believed to be driving a blue 2016 Chrysler minivan with Virginia tags: UKW-3271.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Ronald Stayments with the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
The 19-year-old who police say was charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Henrico, is due back in court for a preliminary hearing.
Meleana Klenota is charged with felony hit-and-run, and involuntary manslaughter.
Klenota was arrested a day after police say 43-year-old Shannon O’Leary was hit and killed, back in April.
O’Leary’s husband says she was hit while walking their dog in their neighborhood.
Medical experts want to remind parents not to forget about the required immunizations children will need before they return back to the classroom this fall.
This year, there are even more vaccines required for children as the state works to comply with CDC guidelines for other illnesses, not just COVID.
Beginning in less than a month, all students in Virginia will need vaccines to protect against Meningitis, HPV and Hepatitis A.
That’s on top of previously required immunizations. Without them, your child may not be able to start school on time or go to daycare.
Governor Northam is set to sign a higher education bill at Dinwiddie High School.
This measure will prohibit public colleges and universities in Virginia from asking about an individual’s criminal record during the application process.
The new law also prohibits colleges and universities from denying admission based on criminal history.
That bill will be signed at 12 p.m. on June 3.
Richmond-area residents can qualify to enter Super Bowl tickets, a seven-day cruise and more by getting a COVID-19 vaccine at several upcoming clinics.
Aetna, a CVS Health company, is hosting free, walk-in clinics that are open to the public. Those who are vaccinated at the event will qualify for the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, an effort to combat vaccine hesitancy.
Some of the prizes include a seven-day cruise to the winner’s destination of choice and a trip to Bermuda. People can enter starting on June 1 through this link.
Click here for more information.
The City of Richmond wants it to be a #hotvaccinatedsummer, announcing a new campaign to get vaccines to more communities.
The mobile clinics will be walk-up, no appointment necessary, and Thursday at noon. The Richmond Health District is launching a public interest form for businesses or churches to fill out.
Healthcare workers will come on-site to administer vaccines.
The goal is to provide eight mobile clinics per week.
A new federal report on unemployment programs details the major reasons states have struggled to get money into the hands of people who lost jobs.
The report says incompatible and outdated computers, under-staffing and a failure to take recommended oversight action, all delayed those critical payments.
The PEUC provided an additional 13 weeks of benefits until the end of December.
The Virginia Employment Commission says it is making significant progress and continues working on these programs.
Two of Richmond’s largest events will return this fall: The 2nd Street Festival and the Richmond Folk Festival.
Both events will follow state and federal guidelines for outdoor gatherings.
The 2nd Street Festival will take place on Oct. 2-3 in the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood.
The Richmond Folk Festival will take place on October 8-10 along the city’s riverfront.
Five Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary students will no longer have to worry about college plans after they were awarded full academic scholarships to Virginia Union University.
One year at VUU costs approximately $13,500. The total cost for all the recipients to attend all four years at VUU is roughly $216,000.
Bellmeade’s principal, James Gordon III, says the students were selected by their teachers for the scholarships based on the following criteria: Academics, attendance, and attitude, making them among the school’s most promising students.
Kamras says the school system will be supporting these students through every part of their educational journey, with leadership programs and other academic resources to ensure their success before entering college.
Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion - Muhammad Ali
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.