Miss Virginia pageant returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After a four-year hiatus, the Miss Virginia Pageant will return to Roanoke in June.
The three-night event will welcome Dot Kelly, the latest Miss Virginia winner. She will be joined at the Berglund Center by four former Miss Virginias who went on to win Miss America.
Roanoke’s Lowell Hill will make a return to the stage as well. He is a past Miss Virginia board president, emcee and vocalist. For decades, Lowell has supported the Miss Virginia program by performing and raising money for scholarships, among other contributions.
Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, June 4. You can purchase them here or by calling 1-877-482-8496.
The preliminary competition will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17. The Outstanding Teen competition and Teens in Training program will be held at 7:30 the evening of Friday, June 18. The final competition will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
Tickets for the Thursday and Friday shows are $57 and tickets for the final Miss Virginia competition on Saturday are $67.
