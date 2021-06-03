Meadow Farm in Henrico to host Fourth of July celebration

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park in Henrico will be hosting the annual Red, White and Lights Fourth of July celebration.
Participants will be able to enjoy live music, food trucks, a laser light show and entertainment from:
- Jonathan Austin
- Miss Sheri the Clown
- Uncle Sam on Stilts
Participants should bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets.
The event will take place on July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the field next to the Parson’s Center.
Gates open at 4 p.m.
