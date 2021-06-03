Louisa County carpentry students help construct house

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Students in the Louisa Career & Technical Education program at Louisa County High School helped build an entire house.
The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is 1,232 square feet.
Applicants must:
- Must live in Louisa County
- Have income under 80% AMI ($53,550 for a family of 3; $59,450 for a family of 4; $64,250 for a family of 5)
- Qualify as a First Time Homebuyer and be willing to work on a credit building program
- Have no previous bankruptcies or delinquent child support
Applications may be dropped off or mailed to 144 Resource Lane, Louisa VA 23093.
For more information, call 540-967-3483.
