JMU Softball defeats top-seed Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings in WCWS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In their first-ever game in the Women’s College World Series, the JMU softball team went to extra innings, and knocked off the top-seed in the tournament.
The Dukes defeated Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings on Thursday in Oklahoma City.
Kate Gordon hit a solo home run in the top of the 8th inning for the go-ahead run.
Odicci Alexander pitched a complete game in the circle, allowing three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts.
All of the runs were scored on home runs.
Sara Jubas gave JMU the lead with a three-run home run in the top of the 3rd inning, and the Sooners answered with a three-run shot in the bottom of the inning.
James Madison (40-2) will take on Georgia or 5-seed Oklahoma State in the Winner’s Bracket of the double-elimination tournament on Friday at 7pm.
