Henrico police find missing 11-year-old
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 3, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 11:16 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a missing 11-year-old was found.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Cliffbrook Lane by a concerned family member for a missing child.

Police said 11-year-old Journey Royal left home between 6 and 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Family and officers were concerned about Journey’s safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000.

