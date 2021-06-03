Henrico police find missing 11-year-old

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a missing 11-year-old was found.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Cliffbrook Lane by a concerned family member for a missing child.
Police said 11-year-old Journey Royal left home between 6 and 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Family and officers were concerned about Journey’s safety and wellbeing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000.
