Henrico County to celebrate Juneteenth at Dorey Park

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County will be celebrating Juneteenth at Dorey Park.
The inaugural Henrico County Juneteenth Celebration will honor the events of June 19, 1865, when a Union general delivered word to slaves in Texas that they had been freed under President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.
The celebration will take place on June 19 and will include live music, historical exhibits, interpreters, games and fireworks. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Featured performances by Bak N Da Day and Plunky & Oneness are set for 3 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., respectively. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.
Also, Recreation & Parks is presenting two free outdoor movies and two neighborhood block parties for Juneteenth. For more information on those events, click here.
Mask wearing at these events is encouraged, but not required.
Additional handwashing stations will be available.
