Gov. Northam to sign higher education bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam is set to sign a higher education bill at Dinwiddie High School.
This measure will prohibit public colleges and universities in Virginia from asking about an individual’s criminal record during the application process.
The new law also prohibits colleges and universities from denying admission based on criminal history.
That bill will be signed at 12 p.m. on June 3.
