Federal Report: Unemployment delays due to outdated systems

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new federal report on unemployment programs details the major reasons states have struggled to get money into the hands of people who lost jobs.
The report says incompatible and outdated computers, under-staffing and a failure to take recommended oversight action, all delayed those critical payments.
Virginia was about average when it came to timely payments from two of the three major pandemic programs. But Virginia was last the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation program.
The PEUC provided an additional 13 weeks of benefits until the end of December.
The Virginia Employment Commission says it is making significant progress and continues working on these programs.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.