FBI involved in Blacksburg murder investigation; preliminary hearing set for suspect

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a murder in Blacksburg faces a preliminary hearing in Montgomery County on Sept. 23.
Isimemen Etute, a Virginia Tech student now suspended from the university and its football team, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of businessman Jerry Smith. No cause of death or possible motive has been released.
The FBI Richmond office confirmed Thursday it is assisting Blacksburg Police in the investigation, “providing whatever investigative resources are necessary.”
Smith’s body was found when police were called the night of June 1 for a welfare check at 119 N. Main Street; investigators ruled the death a homicide.
At his video arraignment on June 3, Etute was appointed an attorney, Naomi Huntington, who is a Radford City councilwoman and the city’s vice mayor.
