Department of Utilities accepting new applications for CARES utility relief assistance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond Department of Public Utilities has begun to accept applications for the CARES utility relief assistance.
To be eligible for funding under this Relief Program, applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Be a residential or non-residential customer of the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities with active utility service;
- Have experienced/been impacted by an economic hardship due to COVID-19;
- Have fallen behind on their City water, wastewater or natural gas utility* bill for services during the period of March 1, 2020, through November 1, 2021;
- Have not received any other forms of relief or financial assistance for their City utility services. However, previous CARES Act utility relief recipients are eligible to reapply within the extended service period defined above.
For more information and to fill out an application, click here. Customers may also request an application by emailing DPUCares@richmondgov.com, or pick one up at the following locations:
- City Hall | 900 E. Broad Street, Room 115
- East District Initiative | 701 N. 25th Street
- Southside Community Services Center | 4100 Hull Street
- All Richmond Public Libraries
Due to funds being limited, applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Therefore customers are encouraged to apply immediately.
