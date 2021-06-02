Wednesday Forecast: A few afternoon showers as the rain chance ramps up

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity climbs today, fueling an increased rain chance. Looking dry this weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain likely. Could be heavy in spots overnight. Rain chance 70%
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Rain of 1/2″ to 1 1/2″ expected. Main concerns are damaging wind, and hail. Stay aware. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Few early morning showers otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
