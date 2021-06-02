Wednesday Forecast: A few afternoon showers as the rain chance ramps up

First Alert Weather Day Thursday for a severe threat

By Andrew Freiden | June 2, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 4:01 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity climbs today, fueling an increased rain chance. Looking dry this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain likely. Could be heavy in spots overnight. Rain chance 70%

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Rain of 1/2″ to 1 1/2″ expected. Main concerns are damaging wind, and hail. Stay aware. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Our blog on the First Alert Weather Day is up at this link.

FRIDAY: Few early morning showers otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

